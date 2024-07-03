J Taparia Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
0
0
0.08
0
0.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.08
0
0.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.9
0
0.01
0
Total Income
0
0.9
0.09
0.01
0.05
Total Expenditure
0.05
4.97
0.02
0.02
0.06
PBIDT
-0.05
-4.07
0.06
0
-0.01
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.05
-4.08
0.06
-0.01
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.05
-4.08
0.06
-0.01
-0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.05
-4.08
0.06
-0.01
-0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.05
-4.08
0.06
-0.01
-0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.03
-2.52
0.04
0
-0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.2
16.2
16.2
16.2
16.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
1,17,66,800
1,17,66,800
1,17,66,800
1,17,66,800
Public Shareholding (%)
0
72.63
72.63
72.63
72.63
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
44,33,200
44,33,200
44,33,200
44,33,200
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
27.37
27.37
27.37
27.37
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
75
0
-20
PBDTM(%)
0
0
75
0
-20
PATM(%)
0
0
75
0
-20
No Record Found
