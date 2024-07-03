J Taparia Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
0.05
0.05
0.05
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.05
0.05
0.05
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.78
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.83
0.05
0.05
0
0
Total Expenditure
0.12
0.1
0.07
0.12
0.11
PBIDT
0.71
-0.05
-0.01
-0.12
-0.11
Interest
0.01
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
0.7
-0.05
-0.02
-0.12
-0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.7
-0.05
-0.02
-0.12
-0.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.7
-0.05
-0.02
-0.12
-0.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.7
-0.05
-0.02
-0.12
-0.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.43
-0.03
-0.01
-0.08
-0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.2
16.2
16.2
16.2
16.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,17,66,800
1,17,66,800
1,17,66,800
1,17,66,800
1,17,668
Public Shareholding (%)
72.63
72.63
72.63
72.63
72.63
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
44,33,200
44,33,200
44,33,200
44,33,200
44,33,200
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
27.37
27.37
27.37
27.37
27.37
PBIDTM(%)
1,420
-100
-20
0
0
PBDTM(%)
1,400
-100
-40
0
0
PATM(%)
1,400
-100
-40
0
0
No Record Found
