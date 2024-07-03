Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹23.9
Prev. Close₹23.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.34
Day's High₹23.9
Day's Low₹22.05
52 Week's High₹43.6
52 Week's Low₹21.5
Book Value₹6.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.2
16.2
16.2
16.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.59
13.86
37.34
0.1
Net Worth
9.61
30.06
53.54
16.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
0
-0.1
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0.13
0.13
0.05
0.1
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.13
0.13
0.05
0.1
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.78
0
0.06
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Sanjit Dhawa
Director
Surajit Ghosh
Independent Director
Vaishali Kumari Shaw
Independent Director
Priyanka Singh
Independent Director
Shiwaginee Jaiswal
Whole-time Director
Sonal Derasari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakina Talibhusein Lokhandwala
Independent Director
Tarunkumar Bhagwandas Sukhwani
Additional Director
Jagdishprasad Shreegopal Agrawal
Additional Director
Navinchandra Dilipsinh Bochare
Reports by J Taparia Projects Ltd
Summary
J Taparia Projects Limited was incorporated on 18 September, 1980 with the object to carry on the business of providing various services for Projects of all kinds and to undertake projects feasible to the company and also to trade, to deal, to process and to manufacturing activity as may be expedient to run, to maintain various mills for Jute, cotton, wool and fiber of all kind and for verity of or all kinds of yarn & Cloth.The Company received Certificate of Commencement of its Business from ROC, Kolkata on 8 October, 1980 to carry on the aforesaid business. The Company stands as a professionally managed company wherein the overall management is vested in the Board of Directors, comprised of experienced persons in varied facets of the sector. However, the Company is primarily focusing on providing various services to Private as well as Govt. Projects.
The Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd is ₹36.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd is 0 and 3.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd is ₹21.5 and ₹43.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 162.16%, 3 Years at 51.03%, 1 Year at -47.10%, 6 Month at -17.58%, 3 Month at -9.12% and 1 Month at 0.43%.
