J Taparia Projects Ltd Share Price

22.5
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:11:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.9
  • Day's High23.9
  • 52 Wk High43.6
  • Prev. Close23.53
  • Day's Low22.05
  • 52 Wk Low 21.5
  • Turnover (lac)6.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

J Taparia Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

23.9

Prev. Close

23.53

Turnover(Lac.)

6.34

Day's High

23.9

Day's Low

22.05

52 Week's High

43.6

52 Week's Low

21.5

Book Value

6.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

J Taparia Projects Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

No Record Found

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.02%

Non-Promoter- 42.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

J Taparia Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.2

16.2

16.2

16.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.59

13.86

37.34

0.1

Net Worth

9.61

30.06

53.54

16.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

0

-0.1

0.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0.13

0.13

0.05

0.1

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.13

0.13

0.05

0.1

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.78

0

0.06

0

0

J Taparia Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT J Taparia Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Sanjit Dhawa

Director

Surajit Ghosh

Independent Director

Vaishali Kumari Shaw

Independent Director

Priyanka Singh

Independent Director

Shiwaginee Jaiswal

Whole-time Director

Sonal Derasari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakina Talibhusein Lokhandwala

Independent Director

Tarunkumar Bhagwandas Sukhwani

Additional Director

Jagdishprasad Shreegopal Agrawal

Additional Director

Navinchandra Dilipsinh Bochare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by J Taparia Projects Ltd

Summary

J Taparia Projects Limited was incorporated on 18 September, 1980 with the object to carry on the business of providing various services for Projects of all kinds and to undertake projects feasible to the company and also to trade, to deal, to process and to manufacturing activity as may be expedient to run, to maintain various mills for Jute, cotton, wool and fiber of all kind and for verity of or all kinds of yarn & Cloth.The Company received Certificate of Commencement of its Business from ROC, Kolkata on 8 October, 1980 to carry on the aforesaid business. The Company stands as a professionally managed company wherein the overall management is vested in the Board of Directors, comprised of experienced persons in varied facets of the sector. However, the Company is primarily focusing on providing various services to Private as well as Govt. Projects.
Company FAQs

What is the Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd is ₹36.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd is 0 and 3.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd is ₹21.5 and ₹43.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd?

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 162.16%, 3 Years at 51.03%, 1 Year at -47.10%, 6 Month at -17.58%, 3 Month at -9.12% and 1 Month at 0.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.98 %

