The 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) and will be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 01.00 p.m. The remote e-voting period commences from Monday, 23rd September, 2024 (09.00 a.m.) and ends on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 (05.00 p.m.). The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 has considered and approved the Addendum to the explanatory statement of item no. 8 of the Addendum to the notice of Annual General Meeting dated 03rd September, 2024 by annexing the certificate received from statutory auditor M/s. VCA & Associates, Chartered Accountants complying with Regulation 45(3) of The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 approved by Directors at its meeting held on 03rd September, 2024 and board meeting held on August 31, 2024 convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 01.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Please note that the Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting dated 31st August, 2024 and addendum to notice of Annual General Meeting dated 03rd September, 2024 shall be read with the said addendum. Read less.. Enclosed is the addendum to the explanatory statement of item No. 8 of addendum to notice of AGM dated 03.09.2024 and notice of AGM dated 31.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith proceedings of the 44th AGM of our company held on 26.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) The 44th Annual General Meeting of the company was held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 01.01 p.m. and concluded at 01.38 p.m. through Video conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. All the resolutions have been passed by the members of the company with requisite majority by way of remote e-voting and venue e-voting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)