Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024 along with the Limited Review Report therein. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today on Friday, 10th January, 2025 has considered and approved unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. Further, the statutory auditors of the company M/s. VCA & Associates, Chartered Accountants has issued the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024 The Board of directors at its meeting held today approved the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company called at shorter notice in terms of clause 1.3.11 of Secretarial Standard -1 will be held on Friday 27th December 2024 inter-alia for discussion on business matters and any other item with the permission of Chair. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today on Friday, 27th December, 2024 has considered and approved the following item: The approval of the board be and is hereby accorded to avail Short-Term Working Capital Loan facility to an amount of Rs. 1,60,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore and sixty lakhs only) from State Bank of India for financing the Companys working capital requirements on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed upon between the Company & lender. In accordance with requirement of Regulation 30 of The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Para B (5) of Part A of Schedule III and SEBI Master Circular No SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated 11th November, 2024, details attached herein (Annexure-A) shall be taken on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/12/2024)

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To appoint Additional Director on the Board of the Company 2. To reconstitute various Committees of the company 3. Fund raising for various business purposes and to explore avenues for the same by way of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible or non-convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through preferential issue rights issue private placements or follow-on public offering qualified institutions placement or such methods or combinations as may be decided or considered appropriate subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and matters related and incidental thereto The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today on Wednesday, 11th December, 2024 has considered and approved the matters which are attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)

J. Taparia Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report therein. 2. To increase the authorized share capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. Further, the statutory auditors of the company M/s. VCA & Associates, Chartered Accountants has issued the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Other agenda items are attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024)

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 has considered and approved the Addendum to the explanatory statement of item no. 8 of the Addendum to the notice of Annual General Meeting dated 03rd September, 2024 by annexing the certificate received from statutory auditor M/s. VCA & Associates, Chartered Accountants complying with Regulation 45(3) of The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 approved by Directors at its meeting held on 03rd September, 2024 and board meeting held on August 31, 2024 convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 01.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Please note that the Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting dated 31st August, 2024 and addendum to notice of Annual General Meeting dated 03rd September, 2024 shall be read with the said addendum. Read less..

The Board approved the following: 1.The Board approved the Change of Name of the Company from J. Taparia Projects Limited to Annvrridhhi Ventures Limited as approved by ROC and consequential alterations in Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company subject to approval of shareholders. 2. The Board approved Addendum to the Notice approved by Directors at its meeting held on dated August 31, 2024 convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 01.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to add item no. 8 - Approval for name change of the Company from J. Taparia Projects Limited to Annvrridhhi Ventures Limited

J. Taparia Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items which are attached herewith. J. Taparia Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To increase the authorized share capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company. 2. To consider and approve the proposal for sub-division / split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, having a Face Value of ? 10/- each, fully paid up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company and / or any other regulatory / statutory approvals (if any) as may be required under Section 61 of The Companies Act, 2013. 3. To fix the day, date, time of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To fix the book closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24. 5. To approve the notice of Annual General Meeting, along with other related documents for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 6. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) The Board of Directors at its meeting held today 31st August, 2024 has considered and approved the matters which are attached herewith. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today had approved the reappointment of statutory auditors for second term subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing AGM of the company The Board at its meeting held today had accepted the resignation of Mr. Nisarg Jayeshkumar Thakkar resigning from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director The Company has approved the change in registered office to Room No. 202, 41/A Tara Chand Dutta Street, Kolkata - 700 073, West Bengal w.e.f 01.09.2024 The Board at its meeting held today has decided to change the name of the company to Annvrridhhi Ventures Limited or Annvrridhhi Foods Limited or any other name as may be approved by the regulatory authorities The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the appointment of secretarial auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

J. Taparia Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report therein. 2. To appoint Additional Directors on the Board of the Company. 3. To reconstitute the various Committees of the Company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today on Saturday, 13th July, 2024 has considered and approved the matters attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)

J. Taparia Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Audit report. 2. To recommend dividend (if any) for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To appoint Internal Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 4. To appoint Secretarial Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Company has not declared the dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of directors of the company in its meeting held today on Friday, 24th May, 2024 has considered and approved the attached matters. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 24.05.2024 has considered and approved the audited standalone financial results for the year ended on 31.03.2024. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the appointment of M/s. Shah Meet & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Internal auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the appointment of M/s. Pooja Gala & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial auditor for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024) The Company has not declared the dividend for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

J. Taparia Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company called at shorter notice in terms of clause 1.3.11 of Secretarial Standard -1 will be held on Thursday 02nd May 2024 inter-alia for discussion on business matters and any other item with the permission of Chair The Board of Directors at its meeting held today on Thursday, 02nd May, 2024 has approved the avail of Short-Term Working Capital Loan facility to an amount of Rs. 9,50,00,000/- (Rupees Nine Crores and fifty lakhs only) from the State Bank of India for financing the Companys working capital requirements on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed upon between the Company & lender. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Enclosed herewith disclosure under regulation 30 read with Schedule III of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

J. Taparia Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To approve the notice of Postal Ballot 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair The Board of Directors at its meeting held today on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 has considered and approved the matters which are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.03.2024)

