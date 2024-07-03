J Taparia Projects Limited was incorporated on 18 September, 1980 with the object to carry on the business of providing various services for Projects of all kinds and to undertake projects feasible to the company and also to trade, to deal, to process and to manufacturing activity as may be expedient to run, to maintain various mills for Jute, cotton, wool and fiber of all kind and for verity of or all kinds of yarn & Cloth.The Company received Certificate of Commencement of its Business from ROC, Kolkata on 8 October, 1980 to carry on the aforesaid business. The Company stands as a professionally managed company wherein the overall management is vested in the Board of Directors, comprised of experienced persons in varied facets of the sector. However, the Company is primarily focusing on providing various services to Private as well as Govt. Projects.
