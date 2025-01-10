Jai Mata Glass Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.91
-7.11
-7.26
-6.64
Net Worth
3.09
2.89
2.74
3.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
0
0.02
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.15
2.89
2.76
3.43
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.55
0.49
0.35
0.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.68
Networking Capital
2.57
2.38
2.34
1.63
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.66
2.44
2.47
2.97
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.06
-0.13
-1.34
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.39
Total Assets
3.14
2.89
2.75
3.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.