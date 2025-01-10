iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Mata Glass Ltd Balance Sheet

2.93
(-1.68%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.91

-7.11

-7.26

-6.64

Net Worth

3.09

2.89

2.74

3.36

Minority Interest

Debt

0.06

0

0.02

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.15

2.89

2.76

3.43

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.55

0.49

0.35

0.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.68

Networking Capital

2.57

2.38

2.34

1.63

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.66

2.44

2.47

2.97

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.06

-0.13

-1.34

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.39

Total Assets

3.14

2.89

2.75

3.43

