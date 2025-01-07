Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.43
0.06
0
0.24
yoy growth (%)
529.79
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.11
-0.12
-0.06
As % of sales
31.14
161.31
0
28.92
Other costs
-0.68
-0.27
-0.31
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
155.57
395.55
0
82.21
Operating profit
-0.38
-0.31
-0.44
-0.02
OPM
-86.71
-456.87
0
-11.13
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
-0.04
Interest expense
0
-0.01
0
-0.07
Other income
0.34
0.98
0.47
0.63
Profit before tax
-0.09
0.6
0.01
0.49
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.09
0.6
0.01
0.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.09
0.6
0.01
0.49
yoy growth (%)
-115.16
3,175
-96.28
-93.99
NPM
-20.79
863.32
0
206.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.