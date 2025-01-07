iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jai Mata Glass Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.1
(-1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jai Mata Glass Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.43

0.06

0

0.24

yoy growth (%)

529.79

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.11

-0.12

-0.06

As % of sales

31.14

161.31

0

28.92

Other costs

-0.68

-0.27

-0.31

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

155.57

395.55

0

82.21

Operating profit

-0.38

-0.31

-0.44

-0.02

OPM

-86.71

-456.87

0

-11.13

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.01

-0.04

Interest expense

0

-0.01

0

-0.07

Other income

0.34

0.98

0.47

0.63

Profit before tax

-0.09

0.6

0.01

0.49

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.09

0.6

0.01

0.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.09

0.6

0.01

0.49

yoy growth (%)

-115.16

3,175

-96.28

-93.99

NPM

-20.79

863.32

0

206.1

Jai Mata Glass : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jai Mata Glass Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.