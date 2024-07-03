iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Mata Glass Ltd Share Price

3.16
(-1.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.28
  • Day's High3.28
  • 52 Wk High3.93
  • Prev. Close3.22
  • Day's Low3.16
  • 52 Wk Low 1.62
  • Turnover (lac)4.51
  • P/E322
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.31
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jai Mata Glass Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.28

Prev. Close

3.22

Turnover(Lac.)

4.51

Day's High

3.28

Day's Low

3.16

52 Week's High

3.93

52 Week's Low

1.62

Book Value

0.31

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.6

P/E

322

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Jai Mata Glass Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Jai Mata Glass Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jai Mata Glass Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jai Mata Glass Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.91

-7.11

-7.26

-6.64

Net Worth

3.09

2.89

2.74

3.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.43

0.06

0

0.24

yoy growth (%)

529.79

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.11

-0.12

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.09

0.6

0.01

0.49

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.01

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.39

-0.26

2.51

-0.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

529.79

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

19.53

-27.86

1,549.62

-98.98

EBIT growth

-114.05

2,901.46

-96.4

-123.32

Net profit growth

-115.16

3,175

-96.28

-93.99

No Record Found

Jai Mata Glass Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jai Mata Glass Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

C M Marwah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anu Marwah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amrita Mittal

Independent Director

Krishan Kant

Independent Director

Parminder Singh Kalsi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jai Mata Glass Ltd

Summary

Jai Mata Glass Ltd (formerly known Jai Mata Rolled Glass Ltd) was incorporated in Feb.81. The company promoted by B R Arora, J P Marwah and Others was engaged in Glass business and is one of the leading name in designer glass. The company has an installed capacity to manufacture 5.2 mln SqM per annum(on 3MM Thickness basis) of Rolled, Figured & Wired Glass. The company has also facility to produce Lead Crystalware at Tipra, HP with an installed capacity of 1050 MTPA. The cost(Rs.11.6 Crore) for setting up of this lead Crystalware plant is part financed by an rights issue in Dec. 95. This 24% lead Crystalware unit has commenced commercial production in March 96. The companys Unit II for manufacturing of rolled, figured and wired glass commenced commercial production on Feb 8, 2002.Company increased the annual installed capacity of rolled, figured & wired glass in May 2007, from 6.20 million square meters to 8.77 million square meters by increasing the capacity of Unit-I from 3.6 million square meters to 6.17 million square meters and commenced the production of unit I during 2006-07.The Company is envisaging and diversifying into glass and glass products and has been appointed as a selling agent of figured glass.
Company FAQs

What is the Jai Mata Glass Ltd share price today?

The Jai Mata Glass Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Mata Glass Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jai Mata Glass Ltd is ₹31.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jai Mata Glass Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jai Mata Glass Ltd is 322 and 10.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jai Mata Glass Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jai Mata Glass Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jai Mata Glass Ltd is ₹1.62 and ₹3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jai Mata Glass Ltd?

Jai Mata Glass Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.12%, 3 Years at 109.54%, 1 Year at 54.81%, 6 Month at 66.84%, 3 Month at -11.78% and 1 Month at -15.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jai Mata Glass Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jai Mata Glass Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.47 %

