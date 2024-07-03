SectorTrading
Open₹3.28
Prev. Close₹3.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.51
Day's High₹3.28
Day's Low₹3.16
52 Week's High₹3.93
52 Week's Low₹1.62
Book Value₹0.31
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.6
P/E322
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.91
-7.11
-7.26
-6.64
Net Worth
3.09
2.89
2.74
3.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.43
0.06
0
0.24
yoy growth (%)
529.79
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.11
-0.12
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.09
0.6
0.01
0.49
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.39
-0.26
2.51
-0.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
529.79
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
19.53
-27.86
1,549.62
-98.98
EBIT growth
-114.05
2,901.46
-96.4
-123.32
Net profit growth
-115.16
3,175
-96.28
-93.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
C M Marwah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anu Marwah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amrita Mittal
Independent Director
Krishan Kant
Independent Director
Parminder Singh Kalsi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jai Mata Glass Ltd
Summary
Jai Mata Glass Ltd (formerly known Jai Mata Rolled Glass Ltd) was incorporated in Feb.81. The company promoted by B R Arora, J P Marwah and Others was engaged in Glass business and is one of the leading name in designer glass. The company has an installed capacity to manufacture 5.2 mln SqM per annum(on 3MM Thickness basis) of Rolled, Figured & Wired Glass. The company has also facility to produce Lead Crystalware at Tipra, HP with an installed capacity of 1050 MTPA. The cost(Rs.11.6 Crore) for setting up of this lead Crystalware plant is part financed by an rights issue in Dec. 95. This 24% lead Crystalware unit has commenced commercial production in March 96. The companys Unit II for manufacturing of rolled, figured and wired glass commenced commercial production on Feb 8, 2002.Company increased the annual installed capacity of rolled, figured & wired glass in May 2007, from 6.20 million square meters to 8.77 million square meters by increasing the capacity of Unit-I from 3.6 million square meters to 6.17 million square meters and commenced the production of unit I during 2006-07.The Company is envisaging and diversifying into glass and glass products and has been appointed as a selling agent of figured glass.
Read More
The Jai Mata Glass Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jai Mata Glass Ltd is ₹31.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jai Mata Glass Ltd is 322 and 10.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jai Mata Glass Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jai Mata Glass Ltd is ₹1.62 and ₹3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jai Mata Glass Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.12%, 3 Years at 109.54%, 1 Year at 54.81%, 6 Month at 66.84%, 3 Month at -11.78% and 1 Month at -15.04%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.