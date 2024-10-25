Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

JAI MATA GLASS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Board of Directors outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

JAI MATA GLASS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Notice of the forthcoming 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company along with Directors Report thereon for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and to fix the date and time of holding the AGM of the Company. 2. To consider the appointment/ re-appointment of Managing Director of the Company. 3. To appoint/ re-appoint Auditors and to fix their remuneration. 4. Any other matters with the permission of the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

The Board in its meeting held today informed that the head office of the Company has been shifted to Flat No. A-1, U/G/F, Property No.23, Block-A, Chattarpur Extension, Rajpur Road, New Delhi-110074 from 4th Floor, Property No.-2, Khasra No.-619/4 & 619/7, Gopala Building, Opp. Tivoli Garden, Chattarpur, New Delhi-110074 w.e.f 1st August, 2024. You are requested to take note of the above for your records.

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

JAI MATA GLASS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and three months ended on 30th June 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Board of Directors. Approval of Un-audited financial results on Standalone basis of the Company for the quarter and three months ended June 30, 2024. Results for quarter ended 30June2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 3 Jun 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors convened a meeting today at 12.30 p.m (IST) at our head office. During this meeting, the following matters were discussed and resolved: 1. Take Note of SDD Compliance Certificate 2. Take note of discrepancies in Non- Submission of SDD

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

JAI MATA GLASS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 4. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Board of Directors. Appointment of Internal Auditor & Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

JAI MATA GLASS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of chief financial officer of the company Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024