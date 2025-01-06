Jai Mata Glass Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.09
0.6
0.01
0.49
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.39
-0.26
2.51
-0.61
Other operating items
Operating
-0.52
0.29
2.51
-0.15
Capital expenditure
0.04
-0.02
-0.11
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.48
0.27
2.4
-0.14
Equity raised
-13.8
-14.55
-14.84
-16.06
Investing
-0.3
0.34
0.31
0
Financing
0.09
0.07
0.03
0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.5
-13.86
-12.1
-16.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.