iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jai Mata Glass Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.16
(-1.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jai Mata Glass Ltd

Jai Mata Glass FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.09

0.6

0.01

0.49

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.01

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.39

-0.26

2.51

-0.61

Other operating items

Operating

-0.52

0.29

2.51

-0.15

Capital expenditure

0.04

-0.02

-0.11

0.01

Free cash flow

-0.48

0.27

2.4

-0.14

Equity raised

-13.8

-14.55

-14.84

-16.06

Investing

-0.3

0.34

0.31

0

Financing

0.09

0.07

0.03

0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-14.5

-13.86

-12.1

-16.18

Jai Mata Glass : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jai Mata Glass Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.