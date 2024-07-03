Jai Mata Glass Ltd Summary

Jai Mata Glass Ltd (formerly known Jai Mata Rolled Glass Ltd) was incorporated in Feb.81. The company promoted by B R Arora, J P Marwah and Others was engaged in Glass business and is one of the leading name in designer glass. The company has an installed capacity to manufacture 5.2 mln SqM per annum(on 3MM Thickness basis) of Rolled, Figured & Wired Glass. The company has also facility to produce Lead Crystalware at Tipra, HP with an installed capacity of 1050 MTPA. The cost(Rs.11.6 Crore) for setting up of this lead Crystalware plant is part financed by an rights issue in Dec. 95. This 24% lead Crystalware unit has commenced commercial production in March 96. The companys Unit II for manufacturing of rolled, figured and wired glass commenced commercial production on Feb 8, 2002.Company increased the annual installed capacity of rolled, figured & wired glass in May 2007, from 6.20 million square meters to 8.77 million square meters by increasing the capacity of Unit-I from 3.6 million square meters to 6.17 million square meters and commenced the production of unit I during 2006-07.The Company is envisaging and diversifying into glass and glass products and has been appointed as a selling agent of figured glass.