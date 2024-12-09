Jain Marmo Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
0.01
0.01
0.12
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.2
-0.19
Tax paid
0.04
0
0.04
-0.04
Working capital
-0.24
-0.59
0.27
1.34
Other operating items
Operating
-0.48
-0.75
0.14
1.22
Capital expenditure
-0.23
-0.57
0
0.02
Free cash flow
-0.71
-1.32
0.14
1.24
Equity raised
1.69
1.67
1.51
1.38
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.27
-0.45
0.06
1.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.7
-0.09
1.71
4.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.