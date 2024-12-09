iifl-logo-icon 1
Jain Marmo Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.93
(-1.03%)
Dec 9, 2024

Jain Marmo Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.13

0.01

0.01

0.12

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.2

-0.19

Tax paid

0.04

0

0.04

-0.04

Working capital

-0.24

-0.59

0.27

1.34

Other operating items

Operating

-0.48

-0.75

0.14

1.22

Capital expenditure

-0.23

-0.57

0

0.02

Free cash flow

-0.71

-1.32

0.14

1.24

Equity raised

1.69

1.67

1.51

1.38

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.27

-0.45

0.06

1.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.7

-0.09

1.71

4.05

