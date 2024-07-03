Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹27.93
Prev. Close₹28.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹27.93
Day's Low₹27.93
52 Week's High₹28.22
52 Week's Low₹21.63
Book Value₹13.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.74
P/E21.48
EPS1.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.13
3.13
3.13
3.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.84
0.77
0.65
0.74
Net Worth
3.97
3.9
3.78
3.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.44
3.03
3.44
5.04
yoy growth (%)
-52.19
-11.91
-31.75
-36.9
Raw materials
-0.51
-1.36
-1.36
-3.16
As % of sales
35.82
44.89
39.79
62.83
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.38
-0.44
-0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
0.01
0.01
0.12
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.2
-0.19
Tax paid
0.04
0
0.04
-0.04
Working capital
-0.24
-0.59
0.27
1.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.19
-11.91
-31.75
-36.9
Op profit growth
-76.34
-27.32
30.7
-19.77
EBIT growth
-71.54
-33.07
7.73
-21.01
Net profit growth
-875.86
-82.6
-17.24
-48.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sidharth Jain
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Jain
Independent Director
Madhuri Ankit Jain
Independent Director
Ramswaroop Nandwana
Independent Director
Manoj kumar Bhutoria
Director
Sandeep Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemlata Dangai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jain Marmo Industries Ltd
Summary
Jain Marmo Industries was incorporated in Aug.81 as Oswal Granites Pvt Ltd. It was renamed as Jain Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd in Mar.95 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Sep.95. The company was promoted by the Oswal family of Rajasthan.The company set up its first granite processing unit at Makrana, Rajasthan, in 1986. The plant was imported from Caral Mayer, Germany. It is engaged in processing granite slabs and mining and trading in marble blocks.In 1996, the company undertook a project for processing of marble slabs and mining activities at Sukher (Udaipur district), Rajasthan. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance the project.
Read More
The Jain Marmo Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd is ₹8.74 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd is 21.48 and 2.14 as of 09 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jain Marmo Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd is ₹21.63 and ₹28.22 as of 09 Dec ‘24
Jain Marmo Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.53%, 3 Years at 18.53%, 1 Year at 29.13%, 6 Month at 21.43%, 3 Month at 10.18% and 1 Month at 16.85%.
