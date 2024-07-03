iifl-logo-icon 1
Jain Marmo Industries Ltd Share Price

27.93
(-1.03%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.93
  • Day's High27.93
  • 52 Wk High28.22
  • Prev. Close28.22
  • Day's Low27.93
  • 52 Wk Low 21.63
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E21.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.07
  • EPS1.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

27.93

Prev. Close

28.22

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

27.93

Day's Low

27.93

52 Week's High

28.22

52 Week's Low

21.63

Book Value

13.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.74

P/E

21.48

EPS

1.3

Divi. Yield

0

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:44 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.73%

Non-Promoter- 4.79%

Institutions: 4.79%

Non-Institutions: 41.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.13

3.13

3.13

3.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.84

0.77

0.65

0.74

Net Worth

3.97

3.9

3.78

3.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.44

3.03

3.44

5.04

yoy growth (%)

-52.19

-11.91

-31.75

-36.9

Raw materials

-0.51

-1.36

-1.36

-3.16

As % of sales

35.82

44.89

39.79

62.83

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.38

-0.44

-0.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.13

0.01

0.01

0.12

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.2

-0.19

Tax paid

0.04

0

0.04

-0.04

Working capital

-0.24

-0.59

0.27

1.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.19

-11.91

-31.75

-36.9

Op profit growth

-76.34

-27.32

30.7

-19.77

EBIT growth

-71.54

-33.07

7.73

-21.01

Net profit growth

-875.86

-82.6

-17.24

-48.69

No Record Found

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jain Marmo Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sidharth Jain

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Jain

Independent Director

Madhuri Ankit Jain

Independent Director

Ramswaroop Nandwana

Independent Director

Manoj kumar Bhutoria

Director

Sandeep Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemlata Dangai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jain Marmo Industries Ltd

Summary

Jain Marmo Industries was incorporated in Aug.81 as Oswal Granites Pvt Ltd. It was renamed as Jain Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd in Mar.95 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Sep.95. The company was promoted by the Oswal family of Rajasthan.The company set up its first granite processing unit at Makrana, Rajasthan, in 1986. The plant was imported from Caral Mayer, Germany. It is engaged in processing granite slabs and mining and trading in marble blocks.In 1996, the company undertook a project for processing of marble slabs and mining activities at Sukher (Udaipur district), Rajasthan. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance the project.
Company FAQs

What is the Jain Marmo Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jain Marmo Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd is ₹8.74 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd is 21.48 and 2.14 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jain Marmo Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd is ₹21.63 and ₹28.22 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd?

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.53%, 3 Years at 18.53%, 1 Year at 29.13%, 6 Month at 21.43%, 3 Month at 10.18% and 1 Month at 16.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jain Marmo Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.73 %
Institutions - 4.79 %
Public - 41.47 %

