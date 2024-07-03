iifl-logo-icon 1
Jain Marmo Industries Ltd Company Summary

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd Summary

Jain Marmo Industries was incorporated in Aug.81 as Oswal Granites Pvt Ltd. It was renamed as Jain Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd in Mar.95 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Sep.95. The company was promoted by the Oswal family of Rajasthan.The company set up its first granite processing unit at Makrana, Rajasthan, in 1986. The plant was imported from Caral Mayer, Germany. It is engaged in processing granite slabs and mining and trading in marble blocks.In 1996, the company undertook a project for processing of marble slabs and mining activities at Sukher (Udaipur district), Rajasthan. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance the project.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.