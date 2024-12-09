iifl-logo-icon 1
Jain Marmo Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

27.93
(-1.03%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

JAIN MARMO INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.77

080,945.11-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

103

44.3440,948.47473.061.73994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.03

336.9425,237.0473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

739.65

36.0714,540.73131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

279.6

34.8513,682.7985.963.16510.3951.59

Jain Marmo Inds: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

