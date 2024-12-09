Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.77
|0
|80,945.11
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
103
|44.34
|40,948.47
|473.06
|1.73
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.03
|336.94
|25,237.04
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
739.65
|36.07
|14,540.73
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
279.6
|34.85
|13,682.79
|85.96
|3.16
|510.39
|51.59
No Record Found
