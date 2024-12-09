Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.44
3.03
3.44
5.04
yoy growth (%)
-52.19
-11.91
-31.75
-36.9
Raw materials
-0.51
-1.36
-1.36
-3.16
As % of sales
35.82
44.89
39.79
62.83
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.38
-0.44
-0.45
As % of sales
25.67
12.66
12.91
9.12
Other costs
-0.45
-0.86
-1.04
-0.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.56
28.41
30.29
19.17
Operating profit
0.1
0.42
0.58
0.44
OPM
6.93
14.01
16.98
8.87
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.2
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.25
-0.37
-0.24
Other income
0.13
0
0.01
0.11
Profit before tax
-0.13
0.01
0.01
0.12
Taxes
0.04
0
0.04
-0.04
Tax rate
-30.87
-15.94
256.68
-32.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.09
0.01
0.06
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.09
0.01
0.06
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-875.86
-82.6
-17.24
-48.69
NPM
-6.21
0.38
1.93
1.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.