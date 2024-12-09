iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jain Marmo Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.93
(-1.03%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jain Marmo Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.44

3.03

3.44

5.04

yoy growth (%)

-52.19

-11.91

-31.75

-36.9

Raw materials

-0.51

-1.36

-1.36

-3.16

As % of sales

35.82

44.89

39.79

62.83

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.38

-0.44

-0.45

As % of sales

25.67

12.66

12.91

9.12

Other costs

-0.45

-0.86

-1.04

-0.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.56

28.41

30.29

19.17

Operating profit

0.1

0.42

0.58

0.44

OPM

6.93

14.01

16.98

8.87

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.2

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.25

-0.37

-0.24

Other income

0.13

0

0.01

0.11

Profit before tax

-0.13

0.01

0.01

0.12

Taxes

0.04

0

0.04

-0.04

Tax rate

-30.87

-15.94

256.68

-32.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.09

0.01

0.06

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.09

0.01

0.06

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-875.86

-82.6

-17.24

-48.69

NPM

-6.21

0.38

1.93

1.59

Jain Marmo Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jain Marmo Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.