Jain Marmo Industries Ltd Board Meeting

27.93
(-1.03%)
Dec 9, 2024

Jain Marmo Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Jain Marmo Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Result 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 202413 Nov 2024
Appointment of Independent Director of the company
Board Meeting4 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
Jain Marmo Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Approve the Board Report for the Financial year 2023-24 2. To Approve the Date and Notice of AGM of the Company 3. To finalize the dates of Book Closure and E- voting related matter for the purpose Annual General Meeting of the company 1. Appoint Mr. Ronak Jhuthawat, Practicing Company Secretaries, Udaipur as Scrutinizer for E- Voting and Voting at Venue in respect of 43 Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. Consider and approved the Board of Directors Report along with Annexure for Financial year Ended 31st March 2024. 3. Fix the cut off date and period of E- voting in respect of 43 Annual General Meeting of the company. 4. Approve the Notice of 43 Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 10.00 A.M. at Registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Jain Marmo Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Reappointment of Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202418 May 2024
Jain Marmo Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Financial Result 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Jain Marmo Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 31st December 2023. Financial Result 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

