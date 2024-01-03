Jaisukh Dealers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.11
-2.16
-0.14
0
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
Tax paid
0.02
0
0
0
Working capital
0.17
-2.05
0.03
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
0.05
-4.24
-0.16
-0.11
Capital expenditure
-0.09
0
-0.01
0.19
Free cash flow
-0.03
-4.24
-0.18
0.07
Equity raised
-2.63
1.69
1.98
1.96
Investing
0.73
-0.11
0
-0.67
Financing
0
0
0.02
0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.94
-2.66
1.81
1.41
No Record Found
