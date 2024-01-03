iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Jaisukh Dealers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaisukh Dealers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.62

0.48

1.83

1.22

yoy growth (%)

233.74

-73.55

49.75

5,525.73

Raw materials

-0.4

-2.25

-1.73

-0.94

As % of sales

24.68

464.48

94.57

77.09

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.08

-0.07

-0.07

As % of sales

7.82

16.53

4.22

6.27

Other costs

-1.22

-0.33

-0.15

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

75.4

69.37

8.61

29.67

Operating profit

-0.12

-2.18

-0.13

-0.16

OPM

-7.92

-450.39

-7.41

-13.03

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.05

-0.07

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

0.06

0.05

0.25

Profit before tax

-0.11

-2.16

-0.14

0

Taxes

0.02

0

0

0

Tax rate

-17.84

0.26

-1.86

-29.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.09

-2.16

-0.14

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.09

-2.16

-0.14

0

yoy growth (%)

-95.72

1,402.41

-2,201.84

-105.47

NPM

-5.71

-445.45

-7.84

0.55

Jaisukh Dealers Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaisukh Dealers Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.