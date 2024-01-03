Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.62
0.48
1.83
1.22
yoy growth (%)
233.74
-73.55
49.75
5,525.73
Raw materials
-0.4
-2.25
-1.73
-0.94
As % of sales
24.68
464.48
94.57
77.09
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.08
-0.07
-0.07
As % of sales
7.82
16.53
4.22
6.27
Other costs
-1.22
-0.33
-0.15
-0.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
75.4
69.37
8.61
29.67
Operating profit
-0.12
-2.18
-0.13
-0.16
OPM
-7.92
-450.39
-7.41
-13.03
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
0.06
0.05
0.25
Profit before tax
-0.11
-2.16
-0.14
0
Taxes
0.02
0
0
0
Tax rate
-17.84
0.26
-1.86
-29.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.09
-2.16
-0.14
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.09
-2.16
-0.14
0
yoy growth (%)
-95.72
1,402.41
-2,201.84
-105.47
NPM
-5.71
-445.45
-7.84
0.55
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.