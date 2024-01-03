iifl-logo
Jaisukh Dealers Ltd Key Ratios

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.51

-31.1

Op profit growth

-0.82

-634.28

EBIT growth

-252.5

124.67

Net profit growth

-298.41

237.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-59.27

-2.68

0.34

EBIT margin

-33.62

0.98

0.3

Net profit margin

-35.88

0.81

0.16

RoCE

-0.58

0.38

RoNW

-0.15

0.07

RoA

-0.15

0.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.03

0.01

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.11

-0.03

0

Book value per share

10.73

10.8

10.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

6.7

-17.98

-45.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,728.99

93.44

Inventory days

3,410.34

150.85

Creditor days

-2,145.49

-90.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.02

0

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

2.39

0.56

-11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.51

-97.75

-94.26

Employee costs

-16.56

-1.04

-1.35

Other costs

-69.19

-3.88

-4.03

