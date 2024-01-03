Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.51
-31.1
Op profit growth
-0.82
-634.28
EBIT growth
-252.5
124.67
Net profit growth
-298.41
237.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-59.27
-2.68
0.34
EBIT margin
-33.62
0.98
0.3
Net profit margin
-35.88
0.81
0.16
RoCE
-0.58
0.38
RoNW
-0.15
0.07
RoA
-0.15
0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.03
0.01
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.11
-0.03
0
Book value per share
10.73
10.8
10.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
6.7
-17.98
-45.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,728.99
93.44
Inventory days
3,410.34
150.85
Creditor days
-2,145.49
-90.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.02
0
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
2.39
0.56
-11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.51
-97.75
-94.26
Employee costs
-16.56
-1.04
-1.35
Other costs
-69.19
-3.88
-4.03
