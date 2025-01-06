Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.15
591.91
2,471.14
-1,016.89
Other operating items
Operating
2.15
591.91
2,471.14
-1,016.89
Capital expenditure
855.58
111.22
242.74
140.87
Free cash flow
857.74
703.13
2,713.88
-876.01
Equity raised
12,003.49
12,521.88
11,838.48
10,733.71
Investing
937.27
-2,405.97
-3,435.48
454
Financing
1,40,889.39
1,36,246.77
1,36,866.72
1,35,446.48
Dividends paid
0
84.84
101.8
242.39
Net in cash
1,54,687.89
1,47,150.66
1,48,085.4
1,46,000.56
