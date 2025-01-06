iifl-logo-icon 1
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

98.05
(-2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025

J & K Bank FINANCIALS

J & K Bank FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.15

591.91

2,471.14

-1,016.89

Other operating items

Operating

2.15

591.91

2,471.14

-1,016.89

Capital expenditure

855.58

111.22

242.74

140.87

Free cash flow

857.74

703.13

2,713.88

-876.01

Equity raised

12,003.49

12,521.88

11,838.48

10,733.71

Investing

937.27

-2,405.97

-3,435.48

454

Financing

1,40,889.39

1,36,246.77

1,36,866.72

1,35,446.48

Dividends paid

0

84.84

101.8

242.39

Net in cash

1,54,687.89

1,47,150.66

1,48,085.4

1,46,000.56

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

