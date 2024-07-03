Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
8,911.83
7,439.79
6,554.92
6,707.56
6,718.08
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
-64.21
68.43
28.52
-66.19
-16.39
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,137.78
707.9
376.02
106.23
-846.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,137.78
707.9
376.02
106.23
-846.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11
7.36
4.72
1.49
-15.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
110.13
96.16
93.3
71.36
55.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
22,70,25,360
22,70,25,360
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
31.82
40.77
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
48,64,25,578
32,98,33,032
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
68.18
59.23
PBIDTM(%)
71.8
65.87
61.51
57.75
43.02
PBDTM(%)
18.76
16.96
10.44
4.08
-13.73
PATM(%)
13.61
10.54
6.52
1.91
-13.47
