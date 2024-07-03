iifl-logo-icon 1
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd Nine Monthly Results

96.82
(-0.87%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

8,911.83

7,439.79

6,554.92

6,707.56

6,718.08

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

-64.21

68.43

28.52

-66.19

-16.39

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,137.78

707.9

376.02

106.23

-846.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,137.78

707.9

376.02

106.23

-846.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11

7.36

4.72

1.49

-15.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

110.13

96.16

93.3

71.36

55.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

22,70,25,360

22,70,25,360

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

31.82

40.77

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

48,64,25,578

32,98,33,032

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

68.18

59.23

PBIDTM(%)

71.8

65.87

61.51

57.75

43.02

PBDTM(%)

18.76

16.96

10.44

4.08

-13.73

PATM(%)

13.61

10.54

6.52

1.91

-13.47

