Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd Quarterly Results

97.74
(-0.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

3,424.3

3,192.78

3,139.04

3,066.97

2,957.34

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

12.28

10.78

92.63

-15.95

-25.32

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

552.78

418.5

633.44

422.77

383.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

552.78

418.5

633.44

422.77

383.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.02

3.8

5.75

4.05

3.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

110.13

110.13

110.13

110.13

103.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

78.24

74.76

83.64

75

71.45

PBDTM(%)

24.22

20.49

28.53

19.46

19.72

PATM(%)

17.69

13.91

21.98

14.63

13.8

