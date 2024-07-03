iifl-logo-icon 1
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd Share Price

97.65
(-3.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open100.95
  • Day's High101.19
  • 52 Wk High152.5
  • Prev. Close100.76
  • Day's Low96.61
  • 52 Wk Low 88.11
  • Turnover (lac)2,084.89
  • P/E5.47
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value108.37
  • EPS18.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,753.05
  • Div. Yield2.14
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

100.95

Prev. Close

100.76

Turnover(Lac.)

2,084.89

Day's High

101.19

Day's Low

96.61

52 Week's High

152.5

52 Week's Low

88.11

Book Value

108.37

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,753.05

P/E

5.47

EPS

18.4

Divi. Yield

2.14

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.15

arrow

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.39%

Non-Promoter- 13.11%

Institutions: 13.11%

Non-Institutions: 27.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

110.13

103.16

186.8

71.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,125.55

9,840.08

7,920.36

6,754.25

Net Worth

12,235.68

9,943.24

8,107.16

6,825.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.15

591.91

2,471.14

-1,016.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohammad Shafi Mir

Non Executive Director

R K Chhibber

Managing Director & CEO

Baldev Prakash

Independent Director

Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Goel

Independent Director

Umesh Chandra Pandey

Independent Director

Naba Kishore Sahoo

Independent Director

Anand Kumar

Non Executive Director

Pawan Kotwal

Executive Director

Sudhir Gupta

Independent Director

Shahla Ayoub

Non Executive Director

MANDEEP KUMAR BHANDARI

Nominee (Govt)

Santosh Dattatraya Vaidya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

Summary

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited (J&K Bank) is a Scheduled Commercial Bank and one of the oldest private sector banks in India, incorporated in October, 1938. J&K Bank is listed on both NSE and BSE and has its Corporate Headquarters at Srinagar. The Bank functions as a leading bank in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and is designated by Reserve Bank of India as agency bank for carrying out banking business for the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. J&K Bank caters to banking requirements of various customer segments which includes Business enterprises, employees of government, semi-government and autonomous bodies, farmers, artisans, public sector organizations and corporate clients. Group companies of the J&K Bank include JKBFSL (wholly owned subsidiary) and JK Grameen Bank (Associate RRB). The Bank offers a wide range of retail credit products, including home finance, personal loans, education loan, agriculture lending, trade credit and consumer credit of various customer segments.The Bank commenced its business from 4 July 1939 in Kashmir. It offers banking services under the three major divisions as Support services, Depository services and Third party services. According to the extended Central Laws of the State, Jammu & Kashmir Bank was defined as Government of Company as per the provision of Indian companies act 1956. In the year 1971, the Bank received the status of scheduled bank. RBI declared it as A Class Bank in the year of 1976. During th
Company FAQs

What is the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd share price today?

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹97.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is ₹10753.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is 5.47 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is ₹88.11 and ₹152.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd?

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.59%, 3 Years at 39.84%, 1 Year at -19.36%, 6 Month at -12.02%, 3 Month at -2.25% and 1 Month at -2.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.40 %
Institutions - 13.12 %
Public - 27.48 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

