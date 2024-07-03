Summary

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited (J&K Bank) is a Scheduled Commercial Bank and one of the oldest private sector banks in India, incorporated in October, 1938. J&K Bank is listed on both NSE and BSE and has its Corporate Headquarters at Srinagar. The Bank functions as a leading bank in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and is designated by Reserve Bank of India as agency bank for carrying out banking business for the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. J&K Bank caters to banking requirements of various customer segments which includes Business enterprises, employees of government, semi-government and autonomous bodies, farmers, artisans, public sector organizations and corporate clients. Group companies of the J&K Bank include JKBFSL (wholly owned subsidiary) and JK Grameen Bank (Associate RRB). The Bank offers a wide range of retail credit products, including home finance, personal loans, education loan, agriculture lending, trade credit and consumer credit of various customer segments.The Bank commenced its business from 4 July 1939 in Kashmir. It offers banking services under the three major divisions as Support services, Depository services and Third party services. According to the extended Central Laws of the State, Jammu & Kashmir Bank was defined as Government of Company as per the provision of Indian companies act 1956. In the year 1971, the Bank received the status of scheduled bank. RBI declared it as A Class Bank in the year of 1976. During th

