Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹100.95
Prev. Close₹100.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,084.89
Day's High₹101.19
Day's Low₹96.61
52 Week's High₹152.5
52 Week's Low₹88.11
Book Value₹108.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,753.05
P/E5.47
EPS18.4
Divi. Yield2.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
110.13
103.16
186.8
71.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,125.55
9,840.08
7,920.36
6,754.25
Net Worth
12,235.68
9,943.24
8,107.16
6,825.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.15
591.91
2,471.14
-1,016.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir
Non Executive Director
R K Chhibber
Managing Director & CEO
Baldev Prakash
Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Goel
Independent Director
Umesh Chandra Pandey
Independent Director
Naba Kishore Sahoo
Independent Director
Anand Kumar
Non Executive Director
Pawan Kotwal
Executive Director
Sudhir Gupta
Independent Director
Shahla Ayoub
Non Executive Director
MANDEEP KUMAR BHANDARI
Nominee (Govt)
Santosh Dattatraya Vaidya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
Summary
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited (J&K Bank) is a Scheduled Commercial Bank and one of the oldest private sector banks in India, incorporated in October, 1938. J&K Bank is listed on both NSE and BSE and has its Corporate Headquarters at Srinagar. The Bank functions as a leading bank in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and is designated by Reserve Bank of India as agency bank for carrying out banking business for the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. J&K Bank caters to banking requirements of various customer segments which includes Business enterprises, employees of government, semi-government and autonomous bodies, farmers, artisans, public sector organizations and corporate clients. Group companies of the J&K Bank include JKBFSL (wholly owned subsidiary) and JK Grameen Bank (Associate RRB). The Bank offers a wide range of retail credit products, including home finance, personal loans, education loan, agriculture lending, trade credit and consumer credit of various customer segments.The Bank commenced its business from 4 July 1939 in Kashmir. It offers banking services under the three major divisions as Support services, Depository services and Third party services. According to the extended Central Laws of the State, Jammu & Kashmir Bank was defined as Government of Company as per the provision of Indian companies act 1956. In the year 1971, the Bank received the status of scheduled bank. RBI declared it as A Class Bank in the year of 1976. During th
Read More
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹97.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is ₹10753.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is 5.47 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is ₹88.11 and ₹152.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.59%, 3 Years at 39.84%, 1 Year at -19.36%, 6 Month at -12.02%, 3 Month at -2.25% and 1 Month at -2.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.