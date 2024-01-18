OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE BANK - DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND Pursuant to Regulations 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (the Regulations), please be informed that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 04th May, 2024 has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.15 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (215%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank.