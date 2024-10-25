iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd Board Meeting

95.75
(4.05%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:09:58 AM

J & K Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Dec 202425 Dec 2024
Appointment of Mr. Amitava Chatterjee as MD & CEO of the Bank
Board Meeting25 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (CONSOLIDATED AND STANDALONE) OF THE BANK FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE BANK (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Bank for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Board Meeting4 May 202426 Apr 2024
JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE BANK - DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND Pursuant to Regulations 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (the Regulations), please be informed that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 04th May, 2024 has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.15 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (215%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE BANK FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AUDITED FINANCIALS OF THE BANK (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Board Meeting20 Jan 20243 Jan 2024
JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standalone) of the Bank for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 Reviewed Financial results of the Bank for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)

J & K Bank: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.