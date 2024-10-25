|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Dec 2024
|25 Dec 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Amitava Chatterjee as MD & CEO of the Bank
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (CONSOLIDATED AND STANDALONE) OF THE BANK FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE BANK (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Bank for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE BANK - DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND Pursuant to Regulations 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (the Regulations), please be informed that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 04th May, 2024 has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.15 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (215%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE BANK FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AUDITED FINANCIALS OF THE BANK (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|3 Jan 2024
|JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standalone) of the Bank for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 Reviewed Financial results of the Bank for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.