Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.98
14.98
14.98
15.03
Preference Capital
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Reserves
-17.17
-16.98
2.17
11
Net Worth
-2.04
-1.85
17.3
26.18
Minority Interest
Debt
1.98
2.25
6.79
24.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.06
0.4
24.09
50.87
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.03
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.16
0.16
0.57
3.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.11
0.24
Networking Capital
-0.23
0.25
22.91
46.83
Inventories
0
0
0.05
0.06
Inventory Days
11,999.34
Sundry Debtors
1.28
1.96
4.84
20.34
Debtor Days
40,67,777.1
Other Current Assets
1.18
1.3
21.01
29.56
Sundry Creditors
-1.8
-2.11
-2.09
-2.1
Creditor Days
4,19,976.98
Other Current Liabilities
-0.89
-0.9
-0.9
-1.03
Cash
0
0
0.47
0.47
Total Assets
-0.06
0.41
24.09
50.86
