Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
65.25
464.98
461.2
yoy growth (%)
-99.99
-85.96
0.82
8,321.85
Raw materials
-0.14
-65.33
-452
-450.94
As % of sales
7,777.79
100.13
97.2
97.77
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.72
-1.57
-1.49
As % of sales
2,978.59
1.1
0.33
0.32
Other costs
-1.21
-6.89
-1.59
-1.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
66,501.4
10.56
0.34
0.28
Operating profit
-1.4
-7.7
9.81
7.42
OPM
-77,157.8
-11.8
2.11
1.61
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.49
-0.26
-0.3
Interest expense
0
-1.63
-5.81
-3.74
Other income
0.11
0.66
1.29
0.99
Profit before tax
-1.42
-9.16
5.03
4.37
Taxes
0.08
-0.16
-1.72
-1.58
Tax rate
-5.71
1.76
-34.17
-36.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.33
-9.32
3.31
2.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.33
-9.32
3.31
2.78
yoy growth (%)
-85.62
-381.19
19.08
58,504.81
NPM
-73,413.29
-14.28
0.71
0.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.