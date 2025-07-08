iifl-logo
Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd Share Price Live

1.43
(4.38%)
Sep 4, 2023|02:47:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 1.31
  Day's High 1.43
  52 Wk High 0
  Prev. Close 1.37
  Day's Low 1.31
  52 Wk Low 0
  Turnover (lac) 0.04
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value -1.46
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 2.14
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.31

Prev. Close

1.37

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

1.43

Day's Low

1.31

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:42 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.03%

Non-Promoter- 77.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.98

14.98

14.98

15.03

Preference Capital

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

Reserves

-17.17

-16.98

2.17

11

Net Worth

-2.04

-1.85

17.3

26.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

65.25

464.98

461.2

yoy growth (%)

-99.99

-85.96

0.82

8,321.85

Raw materials

-0.14

-65.33

-452

-450.94

As % of sales

7,777.79

100.13

97.2

97.77

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.72

-1.57

-1.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.42

-9.16

5.03

4.37

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.49

-0.26

-0.3

Tax paid

0.08

-0.16

-1.72

-1.58

Working capital

-1.03

12.41

9.16

24.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.99

-85.96

0.82

8,321.85

Op profit growth

-81.71

-178.47

32.18

42,326.92

EBIT growth

-81.19

-169.39

33.6

1,11,790.82

Net profit growth

-85.62

-381.19

19.08

58,504.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

65.25

410.44

487.91

0.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.25

410.44

487.91

0.15

Other Operating Income

0.67

0

0

0

Other Income

0

1.3

1.29

0

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Yogender

Non Executive Director

Ajay

Non Executive Director

Narender

Registered Office

500 5th Floor ITL Twin Tower,

Netaji Subhash Place Pitampura,

Delhi - 110034

Tel: -

Website: http://www.jatalia.in

Email: info@jatalia.in

Registrar Office

B-25/1 First Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638

Website: -

Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com

Summary

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd(Formerly known as Aashee Infotech Limited) was incorporated in 1987 as S.R. Oils and Fats Limited. The Company had issued Shares to Public in 1994, which got listed with Bo...
Reports by Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd is ₹2.14 Cr. as of 04 Sep ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd is 0 and -0.97 as of 04 Sep ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Sep ‘23

What is the CAGR of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd?

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.92%, 3 Years at -31.45%, 1 Year at -56.27%, 6 Month at -52.96%, 3 Month at -22.70% and 1 Month at -9.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.96 %

