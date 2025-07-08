Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.31
Prev. Close₹1.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹1.43
Day's Low₹1.31
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.98
14.98
14.98
15.03
Preference Capital
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Reserves
-17.17
-16.98
2.17
11
Net Worth
-2.04
-1.85
17.3
26.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
65.25
464.98
461.2
yoy growth (%)
-99.99
-85.96
0.82
8,321.85
Raw materials
-0.14
-65.33
-452
-450.94
As % of sales
7,777.79
100.13
97.2
97.77
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.72
-1.57
-1.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.42
-9.16
5.03
4.37
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.49
-0.26
-0.3
Tax paid
0.08
-0.16
-1.72
-1.58
Working capital
-1.03
12.41
9.16
24.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.99
-85.96
0.82
8,321.85
Op profit growth
-81.71
-178.47
32.18
42,326.92
EBIT growth
-81.19
-169.39
33.6
1,11,790.82
Net profit growth
-85.62
-381.19
19.08
58,504.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
65.25
410.44
487.91
0.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.25
410.44
487.91
0.15
Other Operating Income
0.67
0
0
0
Other Income
0
1.3
1.29
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Yogender
Non Executive Director
Ajay
Non Executive Director
Narender
500 5th Floor ITL Twin Tower,
Netaji Subhash Place Pitampura,
Delhi - 110034
Tel: -
Website: http://www.jatalia.in
Email: info@jatalia.in
B-25/1 First Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638
Website: -
Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com
Summary
Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd(Formerly known as Aashee Infotech Limited) was incorporated in 1987 as S.R. Oils and Fats Limited. The Company had issued Shares to Public in 1994, which got listed with Bo...
