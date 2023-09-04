Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.62
-0.73
Op profit growth
-181.39
198.8
EBIT growth
-172.18
173.04
Net profit growth
-385.36
-357.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-12.47
2.04
0.68
EBIT margin
-12.2
2.26
0.82
Net profit margin
-14.95
0.7
-0.26
RoCE
-15.95
27.81
RoNW
-7.91
2.62
RoA
-4.88
2.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
2.27
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.81
2.1
-1.08
Book value per share
18.3
22.71
20.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.63
P/B
0.23
EV/EBIDTA
-4.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.68
-34.25
-605.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
235.91
39.77
Inventory days
11.24
2.21
Creditor days
-139.5
-35.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.87
-1.89
-1.06
Net debt / equity
0.87
-0.27
-0.22
Net debt / op. profit
-2.97
-0.92
-2.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-100.13
-97.21
-97.75
Employee costs
-1.1
-0.34
-0.33
Other costs
-11.23
-0.39
-1.22
