Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.42
-9.16
5.03
4.37
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.49
-0.26
-0.3
Tax paid
0.08
-0.16
-1.72
-1.58
Working capital
-1.03
12.41
9.16
24.96
Other operating items
Operating
-2.49
2.59
12.22
27.44
Capital expenditure
-1.22
1.06
0.23
0.88
Free cash flow
-3.71
3.65
12.45
28.32
Equity raised
24.67
40.52
31
21.83
Investing
0
-1.18
-0.81
5.05
Financing
2.26
19.98
5.28
1.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.22
62.97
47.91
57.11
