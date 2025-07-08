Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd Summary

Jatalia Global Ventures Ltd(Formerly known as Aashee Infotech Limited) was incorporated in 1987 as S.R. Oils and Fats Limited. The Company had issued Shares to Public in 1994, which got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange.Initially the Company was incorporated with main object of manufacturing of edible oil, later in 2007, the Company name was changed from S.R. Oils and Fats Limited to Aashee Infotech Limited . The main object of the Company was amended and incorporated the main object to carry out the business of Information Technology, developing software, internet and all activities related buying, selling of Computer Hardware and to develop various Software and market them.The Management of the Company in 2013 decided to merge the Company with Jatalia Global Ventures Limited, Jatalia Industrial Park Pvt. Ltd., Lusa Private Limited and Surya SoftTech Limited. Through the Scheme of Merger, all four companies, Jatalia Global Ventures Limited, Jatalia Industrial Park Pvt. Ltd. , Lusa Private Limited and Surya Soft-Tech Limited got merged with the Company in 2014. Resulting the said Merger of 4 entities, the Company name was changed from Aashee Infotech Limited to Jatalia Global Ventures Limited. Further, the main objects of the Company was changed by introducing new business activities which include among others trading of Polymers, Glass, Metals, Bitumen, Dry Fruits, etc. through the Scheme of Merger in 2018-19.