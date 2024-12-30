Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
76.57
76.57
76.57
76.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-535.41
-514.35
-413.07
-352.84
Net Worth
-458.84
-437.78
-336.5
-276.27
Minority Interest
Debt
523.72
523.72
524.79
523.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.99
20.87
21.16
19.21
Total Liabilities
84.87
106.81
209.45
266.66
Fixed Assets
151.4
170.58
189.76
205.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.41
8.41
8.41
8.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-75.03
-72.33
9.33
50.19
Inventories
4.39
0.49
1.49
12.05
Inventory Days
1.38
8.23
37.15
Sundry Debtors
18.35
14.61
4.19
13.82
Debtor Days
41.2
23.15
42.6
Other Current Assets
45.57
45.53
99.4
74.46
Sundry Creditors
-6.09
-0.43
-1.18
-0.96
Creditor Days
1.21
6.51
2.95
Other Current Liabilities
-137.25
-132.53
-94.56
-49.18
Cash
0.08
0.14
1.94
3.04
Total Assets
84.86
106.8
209.45
266.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.