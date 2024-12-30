Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
129.4
66.05
118.38
660.24
yoy growth (%)
95.88
-44.2
-82.06
26.7
Raw materials
-156.49
-42.85
-99.54
-801.21
As % of sales
120.93
64.87
84.08
121.35
Employee costs
-1.97
-2.12
-3.37
-6.34
As % of sales
1.52
3.21
2.85
0.96
Other costs
-15.92
-17.01
-12.67
-26.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.3
25.75
10.7
3.96
Operating profit
-44.99
4.06
2.79
-173.5
OPM
-34.76
6.14
2.36
-26.27
Depreciation
-19.21
-15.29
-15.32
-15.5
Interest expense
-37.5
-47.16
-45.39
-30.56
Other income
0.13
0.11
0
0
Profit before tax
-101.57
-58.27
-57.92
-219.57
Taxes
0.28
-1.95
-1.94
-2.93
Tax rate
-0.27
3.34
3.35
1.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-101.28
-60.22
-59.86
-222.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-101.28
-60.22
-59.86
-222.51
yoy growth (%)
68.16
0.6
-73.09
2,554.02
NPM
-78.27
-91.17
-50.56
-33.7
