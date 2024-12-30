iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

129.4

66.05

118.38

660.24

yoy growth (%)

95.88

-44.2

-82.06

26.7

Raw materials

-156.49

-42.85

-99.54

-801.21

As % of sales

120.93

64.87

84.08

121.35

Employee costs

-1.97

-2.12

-3.37

-6.34

As % of sales

1.52

3.21

2.85

0.96

Other costs

-15.92

-17.01

-12.67

-26.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.3

25.75

10.7

3.96

Operating profit

-44.99

4.06

2.79

-173.5

OPM

-34.76

6.14

2.36

-26.27

Depreciation

-19.21

-15.29

-15.32

-15.5

Interest expense

-37.5

-47.16

-45.39

-30.56

Other income

0.13

0.11

0

0

Profit before tax

-101.57

-58.27

-57.92

-219.57

Taxes

0.28

-1.95

-1.94

-2.93

Tax rate

-0.27

3.34

3.35

1.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-101.28

-60.22

-59.86

-222.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-101.28

-60.22

-59.86

-222.51

yoy growth (%)

68.16

0.6

-73.09

2,554.02

NPM

-78.27

-91.17

-50.56

-33.7

