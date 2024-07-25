Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹28
Prev. Close₹28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹28
Day's Low₹28
52 Week's High₹28
52 Week's Low₹26.2
Book Value₹-12.53
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,071.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
76.57
76.57
76.57
76.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-535.41
-514.35
-413.07
-352.84
Net Worth
-458.84
-437.78
-336.5
-276.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
129.4
66.05
118.38
660.24
yoy growth (%)
95.88
-44.2
-82.06
26.7
Raw materials
-156.49
-42.85
-99.54
-801.21
As % of sales
120.93
64.87
84.08
121.35
Employee costs
-1.97
-2.12
-3.37
-6.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-101.57
-58.27
-57.92
-219.57
Depreciation
-19.21
-15.29
-15.32
-15.5
Tax paid
0.28
-1.95
-1.94
-2.93
Working capital
-84.74
-41.91
-72.64
-195.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
95.88
-44.2
-82.06
26.7
Op profit growth
-1,207.68
45.07
-101.61
-447.08
EBIT growth
476.26
-11.26
-93.37
-1,240.55
Net profit growth
68.16
0.6
-73.09
2,554.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
30.87
139.45
134.26
199.15
756.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.87
139.45
134.26
199.15
756.08
Other Operating Income
0.16
0.22
1.04
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.12
0.15
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajiv Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Pravin Kumar Parekh
Independent Director
Jaiprakash Atmaram Mishra
Director
Manasi Wadkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd
Summary
Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited is an India-based company. The Company operates in two business segments: textiles and real estate. The Companys subsidiaries include Pulgaon Cotton Mills Ltd and Realtime Properties Ltd. Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited set up an export division for export of yarns and garments. The Companys plants located at Bhilad, Gujarat and Pulgaon, Maharashtra.The company was incorporated in the year 1985 as Classic Synthetic and Silk Mills under the Tayal Group. The company got its current name in December, 2005. During the year 2003-2004, the company commenced its own manufacturing activity and in the same year the company purchased land at Silvassa for further expansion of its manufacturing sector. During the 2004-2005, the company entered into Share Purchase Agreement with promoters of Ashai Fibres Limited, which is a 100 % EOU sick Industrial Unit engaged in manufacturing, coarse cotton yarn. During the same year, the company also purchased 100 % equity of Pulgaon Cotton Mills Ltd, which was a subsidiary of Maharashtra State textile Corporation. Ltd. During the year 2005-2006, the company took major steps towards diversification of its business and ventured into the Real Estate Sector and in the same year the company name was changed from Jayabharat Sarees limited to Jayabharat Textile and Real Estate Limited. During the same year, the company commenced work on a commercial complex at Vapi Gujarat, which comprises of a shopping
Read More
The Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd is ₹1071.95 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd is 0 and -2.23 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd is ₹26.2 and ₹28 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.06%, 3 Years at 15.76%, 1 Year at 6.87%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
