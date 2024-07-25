Summary

Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited is an India-based company. The Company operates in two business segments: textiles and real estate. The Companys subsidiaries include Pulgaon Cotton Mills Ltd and Realtime Properties Ltd. Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited set up an export division for export of yarns and garments. The Companys plants located at Bhilad, Gujarat and Pulgaon, Maharashtra.The company was incorporated in the year 1985 as Classic Synthetic and Silk Mills under the Tayal Group. The company got its current name in December, 2005. During the year 2003-2004, the company commenced its own manufacturing activity and in the same year the company purchased land at Silvassa for further expansion of its manufacturing sector. During the 2004-2005, the company entered into Share Purchase Agreement with promoters of Ashai Fibres Limited, which is a 100 % EOU sick Industrial Unit engaged in manufacturing, coarse cotton yarn. During the same year, the company also purchased 100 % equity of Pulgaon Cotton Mills Ltd, which was a subsidiary of Maharashtra State textile Corporation. Ltd. During the year 2005-2006, the company took major steps towards diversification of its business and ventured into the Real Estate Sector and in the same year the company name was changed from Jayabharat Sarees limited to Jayabharat Textile and Real Estate Limited. During the same year, the company commenced work on a commercial complex at Vapi Gujarat, which comprises of a shopping

Read More