Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd Share Price

28
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open28
  • Day's High28
  • 52 Wk High28
  • Prev. Close28
  • Day's Low28
  • 52 Wk Low 26.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-12.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,071.95
  • Div. Yield0
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

28

Prev. Close

28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

28

Day's Low

28

52 Week's High

28

52 Week's Low

26.2

Book Value

-12.53

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,071.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd Corporate Action

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:55 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Mar-2020Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.61%

Institutions: 0.61%

Non-Institutions: 30.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

76.57

76.57

76.57

76.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-535.41

-514.35

-413.07

-352.84

Net Worth

-458.84

-437.78

-336.5

-276.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

129.4

66.05

118.38

660.24

yoy growth (%)

95.88

-44.2

-82.06

26.7

Raw materials

-156.49

-42.85

-99.54

-801.21

As % of sales

120.93

64.87

84.08

121.35

Employee costs

-1.97

-2.12

-3.37

-6.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-101.57

-58.27

-57.92

-219.57

Depreciation

-19.21

-15.29

-15.32

-15.5

Tax paid

0.28

-1.95

-1.94

-2.93

Working capital

-84.74

-41.91

-72.64

-195.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

95.88

-44.2

-82.06

26.7

Op profit growth

-1,207.68

45.07

-101.61

-447.08

EBIT growth

476.26

-11.26

-93.37

-1,240.55

Net profit growth

68.16

0.6

-73.09

2,554.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

30.87

139.45

134.26

199.15

756.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.87

139.45

134.26

199.15

756.08

Other Operating Income

0.16

0.22

1.04

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.12

0.15

0

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajiv Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Pravin Kumar Parekh

Independent Director

Jaiprakash Atmaram Mishra

Director

Manasi Wadkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd

Summary

Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited is an India-based company. The Company operates in two business segments: textiles and real estate. The Companys subsidiaries include Pulgaon Cotton Mills Ltd and Realtime Properties Ltd. Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate Limited set up an export division for export of yarns and garments. The Companys plants located at Bhilad, Gujarat and Pulgaon, Maharashtra.The company was incorporated in the year 1985 as Classic Synthetic and Silk Mills under the Tayal Group. The company got its current name in December, 2005. During the year 2003-2004, the company commenced its own manufacturing activity and in the same year the company purchased land at Silvassa for further expansion of its manufacturing sector. During the 2004-2005, the company entered into Share Purchase Agreement with promoters of Ashai Fibres Limited, which is a 100 % EOU sick Industrial Unit engaged in manufacturing, coarse cotton yarn. During the same year, the company also purchased 100 % equity of Pulgaon Cotton Mills Ltd, which was a subsidiary of Maharashtra State textile Corporation. Ltd. During the year 2005-2006, the company took major steps towards diversification of its business and ventured into the Real Estate Sector and in the same year the company name was changed from Jayabharat Sarees limited to Jayabharat Textile and Real Estate Limited. During the same year, the company commenced work on a commercial complex at Vapi Gujarat, which comprises of a shopping
Company FAQs

What is the Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd share price today?

The Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd is ₹1071.95 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd is 0 and -2.23 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd is ₹26.2 and ₹28 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd?

Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.06%, 3 Years at 15.76%, 1 Year at 6.87%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.55 %
Institutions - 0.62 %
Public - 30.83 %

