Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Jaybharat Text FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-101.57

-58.27

-57.92

-219.57

Depreciation

-19.21

-15.29

-15.32

-15.5

Tax paid

0.28

-1.95

-1.94

-2.93

Working capital

-84.74

-41.91

-72.64

-195.81

Other operating items

Operating

-205.24

-117.43

-147.83

-433.82

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-205.24

-117.43

-147.83

-433.82

Equity raised

-826.13

-705.68

-585.94

-140.91

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

497.99

500.13

469.01

507.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-533.38

-322.98

-264.76

-67.45

