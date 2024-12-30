Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-101.57
-58.27
-57.92
-219.57
Depreciation
-19.21
-15.29
-15.32
-15.5
Tax paid
0.28
-1.95
-1.94
-2.93
Working capital
-84.74
-41.91
-72.64
-195.81
Other operating items
Operating
-205.24
-117.43
-147.83
-433.82
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-205.24
-117.43
-147.83
-433.82
Equity raised
-826.13
-705.68
-585.94
-140.91
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
497.99
500.13
469.01
507.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-533.38
-322.98
-264.76
-67.45
