Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd Key Ratios

28
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.07

-32.1

-73.64

38.01

Op profit growth

-1,423.4

49.52

-101.3

-448.78

EBIT growth

448.27

-10.29

-93.13

-1,244.8

Net profit growth

66.67

0.71

-72.97

2,569.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-32.39

2.52

1.14

-23.06

EBIT margin

-46.01

-8.65

-6.54

-25.12

Net profit margin

-72.7

-44.95

-30.3

-29.55

RoCE

-41.14

-4.95

-4.21

-41.3

RoNW

6.5

4.93

6.09

52.82

RoA

-16.25

-6.43

-4.88

-12.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.15

-1.98

-1.97

-6.24

Book value per share

-11.49

-8.84

-7.25

-5.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-10.56

-3.34

P/B

-2.37

-3.67

EV/EBIDTA

369

-7.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.27

3.31

3.32

1.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32.7

30.52

31.04

37.31

Inventory days

2.59

18.26

51.21

48.04

Creditor days

-4.43

-6.32

-3.27

-1.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.71

0.24

0.28

6.2

Net debt / equity

-1.18

-1.54

-1.87

-2.53

Net debt / op. profit

-11.58

152.86

227.64

-3.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-118.66

-81

-84.14

-117.25

Employee costs

-1.52

-1.76

-1.7

-1.15

Other costs

-12.2

-14.7

-13

-4.65

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd

