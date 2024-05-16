Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.94
85.81
78.44
74.37
Net Worth
92.81
86.68
79.31
75.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0.66
3.69
4.21
0.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.96
1.01
1
1.2
Total Liabilities
94.43
91.38
84.52
76.86
Fixed Assets
12.67
11.35
9.51
10.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.17
14.17
10.86
21.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.06
Networking Capital
46.3
58.18
52.49
41.39
Inventories
39.96
40.64
31.47
27.94
Inventory Days
92.35
90.65
Sundry Debtors
30.2
35.04
37.3
31.19
Debtor Days
109.46
101.2
Other Current Assets
5.05
7.27
10.2
9.58
Sundry Creditors
-25.48
-19.25
-19.73
-19.46
Creditor Days
57.9
63.14
Other Current Liabilities
-3.43
-5.52
-6.75
-7.86
Cash
13.27
7.65
11.64
3.37
Total Assets
94.42
91.37
84.52
76.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.