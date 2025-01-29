Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹156.2
Prev. Close₹159.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.18
Day's High₹160.1
Day's Low₹156.2
52 Week's High₹174.8
52 Week's Low₹102
Book Value₹112.53
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)136.94
P/E15.03
EPS10.47
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.94
85.81
78.44
74.37
Net Worth
92.81
86.68
79.31
75.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
124.36
112.49
117.65
119.7
yoy growth (%)
10.55
-4.38
-1.7
0.39
Raw materials
-96.54
-85.1
-89.87
-87.83
As % of sales
77.63
75.65
76.39
73.37
Employee costs
-7.07
-7.71
-7.32
-7.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.33
3
2.49
5.74
Depreciation
-1.79
-1.89
-1.99
-1.88
Tax paid
-1.57
-0.73
-0.79
-1.77
Working capital
19.22
-0.97
4.51
3.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.55
-4.38
-1.7
0.39
Op profit growth
59.88
9.39
-36.45
-26.14
EBIT growth
67.21
25.61
-54.7
-33.06
Net profit growth
65.41
33.7
-57.21
-35.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
140.04
140.04
127.02
116.88
121.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
140.04
140.04
127.02
116.88
121.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.58
0.58
0.14
0.63
1.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,871.4
|74.31
|1,46,912.24
|534.5
|0.55
|3,099.08
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,809.55
|71.39
|83,880.81
|279.86
|0.26
|2,681.89
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,280.25
|120.85
|52,858.68
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,578.05
|79.87
|39,453.73
|153
|0.08
|1,123
|559.21
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
DEEPAKNTR
2,325.55
|92.16
|31,021.23
|142.27
|0.33
|604.7
|224.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Parag S Kothari
Non Executive Women Director
Nikhil S Kothari
Non Executive Director
Jyoti Nirav Kothari
Independent Director
Rajendra M Desai
Independent Director
P M Kale
Independent Director
Kulinkant Nathubhai Manek
Independent Director
B V Ponjuani
Summary
Incorporated in 1985, Jaysynth Dyestuff (I) Ltd (JDIL) is engaged in the manufacture of reactive dyes, pigment and ink. The company has 3 units, at Vapi, Gujarat; Turbhe and Patalganga, Maharashtra. While the reactive and disperse dyes are high growth products, pigments also enjoy a good market both in India and abroad.The company implemented a forward integration programme to manufacture pigments (alpha blue and beta blue) at a cost of Rs 9.25 cr in 1995. Production capacity for pigments is 670 tpa. In 1994, the company had implemented a balancing-cum-expansion scheme at a cost of Rs 25 cr at its plants at Turbhe and Patalganga to increase its dyestuff manufacturing capacity from 4680 tpa to 6000 tpa. The costs of these projects were met by term loans and internal accruals. The companys products are well accepted in the domestic as well as in the international market. The Company has been referred to BIFR as the accumulated losses have erorded the networth and the Board has declared the company as Sick. Subsequently the board has appointed ICICI as operating agency for Rehabilitation of the company.The Company got in the business of Digital Printing Ink in 2005. The Companys Business Undertaking at Vapi, in Gujarat was sold to M/s. Phthalo Colours and Chemicals (India) Limited for a consideration of Rs 22.32 Cr., on March 20, 2006. During FY 2015-16, the Company had acquired the 675,000 Equity Shares having face value of 1 at par from existing shareholders of Jaysynth (Europ
