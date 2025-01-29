iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd Share Price

157.4
(-1.56%)
May 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

156.2

Prev. Close

159.9

Turnover(Lac.)

25.18

Day's High

160.1

Day's Low

156.2

52 Week's High

174.8

52 Week's Low

102

Book Value

112.53

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

136.94

P/E

15.03

EPS

10.47

Divi. Yield

0.16

Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

31 Jan, 2025|03:26 AM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.87

0.87

0.87

0.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

91.94

85.81

78.44

74.37

Net Worth

92.81

86.68

79.31

75.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

124.36

112.49

117.65

119.7

yoy growth (%)

10.55

-4.38

-1.7

0.39

Raw materials

-96.54

-85.1

-89.87

-87.83

As % of sales

77.63

75.65

76.39

73.37

Employee costs

-7.07

-7.71

-7.32

-7.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.33

3

2.49

5.74

Depreciation

-1.79

-1.89

-1.99

-1.88

Tax paid

-1.57

-0.73

-0.79

-1.77

Working capital

19.22

-0.97

4.51

3.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.55

-4.38

-1.7

0.39

Op profit growth

59.88

9.39

-36.45

-26.14

EBIT growth

67.21

25.61

-54.7

-33.06

Net profit growth

65.41

33.7

-57.21

-35.87

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

140.04

140.04

127.02

116.88

121.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

140.04

140.04

127.02

116.88

121.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.58

0.58

0.14

0.63

1.55

Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,871.4

74.311,46,912.24534.50.553,099.08169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,809.55

71.3983,880.81279.860.262,681.89367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,280.25

120.8552,858.68104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,578.05

79.8739,453.731530.081,123559.21

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

DEEPAKNTR

2,325.55

92.1631,021.23142.270.33604.7224.1

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Parag S Kothari

Non Executive Women Director

Nikhil S Kothari

Non Executive Director

Jyoti Nirav Kothari

Independent Director

Rajendra M Desai

Independent Director

P M Kale

Independent Director

Kulinkant Nathubhai Manek

Independent Director

B V Ponjuani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Jaysynth Dyestuff (I) Ltd (JDIL) is engaged in the manufacture of reactive dyes, pigment and ink. The company has 3 units, at Vapi, Gujarat; Turbhe and Patalganga, Maharashtra. While the reactive and disperse dyes are high growth products, pigments also enjoy a good market both in India and abroad.The company implemented a forward integration programme to manufacture pigments (alpha blue and beta blue) at a cost of Rs 9.25 cr in 1995. Production capacity for pigments is 670 tpa. In 1994, the company had implemented a balancing-cum-expansion scheme at a cost of Rs 25 cr at its plants at Turbhe and Patalganga to increase its dyestuff manufacturing capacity from 4680 tpa to 6000 tpa. The costs of these projects were met by term loans and internal accruals. The companys products are well accepted in the domestic as well as in the international market. The Company has been referred to BIFR as the accumulated losses have erorded the networth and the Board has declared the company as Sick. Subsequently the board has appointed ICICI as operating agency for Rehabilitation of the company.The Company got in the business of Digital Printing Ink in 2005. The Companys Business Undertaking at Vapi, in Gujarat was sold to M/s. Phthalo Colours and Chemicals (India) Limited for a consideration of Rs 22.32 Cr., on March 20, 2006. During FY 2015-16, the Company had acquired the 675,000 Equity Shares having face value of 1 at par from existing shareholders of Jaysynth (Europ
