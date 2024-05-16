Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,871.4
|74.31
|1,46,912.24
|534.5
|0.55
|3,099.08
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,809.55
|71.39
|83,880.81
|279.86
|0.26
|2,681.89
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,280.25
|120.85
|52,858.68
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,578.05
|79.87
|39,453.73
|153
|0.08
|1,123
|559.21
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
DEEPAKNTR
2,325.55
|92.16
|31,021.23
|142.27
|0.33
|604.7
|224.1
No Record Found
