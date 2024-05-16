iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

157.4
(-1.56%)
May 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.33

3

2.49

5.74

Depreciation

-1.79

-1.89

-1.99

-1.88

Tax paid

-1.57

-0.73

-0.79

-1.77

Working capital

19.22

-0.97

4.51

3.88

Other operating items

Operating

21.18

-0.59

4.21

5.97

Capital expenditure

0.75

0.43

1.2

-5.26

Free cash flow

21.93

-0.16

5.41

0.71

Equity raised

149.05

141.25

135.23

127.62

Investing

-10.94

9.19

-0.8

-0.57

Financing

4.63

0.42

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0.13

0.26

Net in cash

164.67

150.7

139.97

128.02

