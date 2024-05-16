Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.33
3
2.49
5.74
Depreciation
-1.79
-1.89
-1.99
-1.88
Tax paid
-1.57
-0.73
-0.79
-1.77
Working capital
19.22
-0.97
4.51
3.88
Other operating items
Operating
21.18
-0.59
4.21
5.97
Capital expenditure
0.75
0.43
1.2
-5.26
Free cash flow
21.93
-0.16
5.41
0.71
Equity raised
149.05
141.25
135.23
127.62
Investing
-10.94
9.19
-0.8
-0.57
Financing
4.63
0.42
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.13
0.26
Net in cash
164.67
150.7
139.97
128.02
