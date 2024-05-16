Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
124.36
112.49
117.65
119.7
yoy growth (%)
10.55
-4.38
-1.7
0.39
Raw materials
-96.54
-85.1
-89.87
-87.83
As % of sales
77.63
75.65
76.39
73.37
Employee costs
-7.07
-7.71
-7.32
-7.01
As % of sales
5.69
6.86
6.22
5.86
Other costs
-13.63
-15.22
-16.38
-18.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.96
13.53
13.92
15.41
Operating profit
7.1
4.44
4.06
6.39
OPM
5.71
3.95
3.45
5.34
Depreciation
-1.79
-1.89
-1.99
-1.88
Interest expense
-0.33
-0.38
-0.2
-0.21
Other income
0.36
0.84
0.63
1.45
Profit before tax
5.33
3
2.49
5.74
Taxes
-1.57
-0.73
-0.79
-1.77
Tax rate
-29.57
-24.4
-31.81
-30.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.75
2.27
1.69
3.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.75
2.27
1.69
3.97
yoy growth (%)
65.41
33.7
-57.21
-35.87
NPM
3.02
2.02
1.44
3.31
