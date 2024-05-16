iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

157.4
(-1.56%)
May 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

124.36

112.49

117.65

119.7

yoy growth (%)

10.55

-4.38

-1.7

0.39

Raw materials

-96.54

-85.1

-89.87

-87.83

As % of sales

77.63

75.65

76.39

73.37

Employee costs

-7.07

-7.71

-7.32

-7.01

As % of sales

5.69

6.86

6.22

5.86

Other costs

-13.63

-15.22

-16.38

-18.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.96

13.53

13.92

15.41

Operating profit

7.1

4.44

4.06

6.39

OPM

5.71

3.95

3.45

5.34

Depreciation

-1.79

-1.89

-1.99

-1.88

Interest expense

-0.33

-0.38

-0.2

-0.21

Other income

0.36

0.84

0.63

1.45

Profit before tax

5.33

3

2.49

5.74

Taxes

-1.57

-0.73

-0.79

-1.77

Tax rate

-29.57

-24.4

-31.81

-30.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.75

2.27

1.69

3.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.75

2.27

1.69

3.97

yoy growth (%)

65.41

33.7

-57.21

-35.87

NPM

3.02

2.02

1.44

3.31

