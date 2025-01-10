Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.41
4.41
4.59
4.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.53
117.98
112.79
93.88
Net Worth
144.94
122.39
117.38
98.47
Minority Interest
Debt
0
2.93
6.75
5.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.38
1.86
1.71
1.64
Total Liabilities
147.32
127.18
125.84
105.18
Fixed Assets
11.6
11.41
11.61
10.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.79
11.18
7.96
6.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.39
1.57
1.23
1.56
Networking Capital
37.36
49.22
56.02
29.43
Inventories
8.56
8.34
9.89
7.58
Inventory Days
29.11
25.31
Sundry Debtors
19.48
16.96
15.21
14
Debtor Days
44.77
46.75
Other Current Assets
28.68
39.69
48.88
24.67
Sundry Creditors
-6.26
-6.1
-7.11
-4.59
Creditor Days
20.93
15.32
Other Current Liabilities
-13.1
-9.67
-10.85
-12.23
Cash
79.19
53.81
49.02
56.51
Total Assets
147.33
127.19
125.84
105.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.