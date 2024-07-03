Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,299.9
Prev. Close₹1,282.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.33
Day's High₹1,317
Day's Low₹1,174.5
52 Week's High₹1,375
52 Week's Low₹660.05
Book Value₹357.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)530.68
P/E18.68
EPS68.66
Divi. Yield1.19
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.41
4.41
4.59
4.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.53
117.98
112.79
93.88
Net Worth
144.94
122.39
117.38
98.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
123.98
109.29
118.89
114.67
yoy growth (%)
13.43
-8.07
3.67
11
Raw materials
-31.43
-30.09
-33.06
-33.99
As % of sales
25.35
27.53
27.81
29.64
Employee costs
-36.49
-32.37
-36.51
-27.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.87
21.64
21.13
25.26
Depreciation
-1.89
-2.03
-2.29
-1.5
Tax paid
-7.57
-5.13
-6.26
-8.05
Working capital
-4.98
-5.73
22.53
-2.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.43
-8.07
3.67
11
Op profit growth
37.36
0.49
-16.99
20.62
EBIT growth
37.03
2.08
-15.64
22.94
Net profit growth
35.11
10.98
-13.61
27.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish R Shah
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashish U Bhuta
Whole Time Director & CFO
Dilip H Bhuta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hina Ravindra Mehta
Independent Director
Sumit Ajaybhai Thakkar
Independent Director
KRISHNAN SUBHARAMAN
Independent Director
PANKAJ .
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, incorporated in 1985, was formed a venture to diversify into the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, by Bhuta family. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of speciality and high quality pharmaceutical formulations and healthcare products.Presently, the Company manufactures and markets pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally across 13 countries. It has more than 1,000 stockists and their reach extends to 400,000+ pharmacies across the globe. The organisation caters to government, semi-government institutions, missionary hospitals, public sector enterprises, etc. Apart from this. the Company operate manufacturing plant at Sihor-Gujarat, approved as per W.H.O (World Health Organisation) guidelines with current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements. In addition, it has a Research & Development unit duly approved by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. Hence, the Company has strong manufacturing facilities to cater to domestic and international market.The purpose of the Company is to serve those in need of quality healthcare by bringing revolutionary, life-changing therapeutic solutions that are accessible to all. Way back in the 20th century, a visionary in the field of healthcare and philanthropic work - Shri Nandlal Mulji Bhuta laid the foundation for several groups of companies. Continuing the legacy of Shri Nandlal Mulji Bhuta, his sons Mr. Uttam N. Bhuta and Mr. Hemendra N. Bh
Read More
The Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1202.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹530.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 18.68 and 3.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹660.05 and ₹1375 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.56%, 3 Years at 31.93%, 1 Year at 85.41%, 6 Month at 45.96%, 3 Month at 31.40% and 1 Month at 4.54%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.