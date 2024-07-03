iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

1,202.45
(-6.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,299.9
  • Day's High1,317
  • 52 Wk High1,375
  • Prev. Close1,282.3
  • Day's Low1,174.5
  • 52 Wk Low 660.05
  • Turnover (lac)32.33
  • P/E18.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value357.46
  • EPS68.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)530.68
  • Div. Yield1.19
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,299.9

Prev. Close

1,282.3

Turnover(Lac.)

32.33

Day's High

1,317

Day's Low

1,174.5

52 Week's High

1,375

52 Week's Low

660.05

Book Value

357.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

530.68

P/E

18.68

EPS

68.66

Divi. Yield

1.19

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15.3

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.70%

Non-Promoter- 53.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.41

4.41

4.59

4.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

140.53

117.98

112.79

93.88

Net Worth

144.94

122.39

117.38

98.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

123.98

109.29

118.89

114.67

yoy growth (%)

13.43

-8.07

3.67

11

Raw materials

-31.43

-30.09

-33.06

-33.99

As % of sales

25.35

27.53

27.81

29.64

Employee costs

-36.49

-32.37

-36.51

-27.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.87

21.64

21.13

25.26

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.03

-2.29

-1.5

Tax paid

-7.57

-5.13

-6.26

-8.05

Working capital

-4.98

-5.73

22.53

-2.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.43

-8.07

3.67

11

Op profit growth

37.36

0.49

-16.99

20.62

EBIT growth

37.03

2.08

-15.64

22.94

Net profit growth

35.11

10.98

-13.61

27.42

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish R Shah

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashish U Bhuta

Whole Time Director & CFO

Dilip H Bhuta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hina Ravindra Mehta

Independent Director

Sumit Ajaybhai Thakkar

Independent Director

KRISHNAN SUBHARAMAN

Independent Director

PANKAJ .

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, incorporated in 1985, was formed a venture to diversify into the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, by Bhuta family. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of speciality and high quality pharmaceutical formulations and healthcare products.Presently, the Company manufactures and markets pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally across 13 countries. It has more than 1,000 stockists and their reach extends to 400,000+ pharmacies across the globe. The organisation caters to government, semi-government institutions, missionary hospitals, public sector enterprises, etc. Apart from this. the Company operate manufacturing plant at Sihor-Gujarat, approved as per W.H.O (World Health Organisation) guidelines with current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements. In addition, it has a Research & Development unit duly approved by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. Hence, the Company has strong manufacturing facilities to cater to domestic and international market.The purpose of the Company is to serve those in need of quality healthcare by bringing revolutionary, life-changing therapeutic solutions that are accessible to all. Way back in the 20th century, a visionary in the field of healthcare and philanthropic work - Shri Nandlal Mulji Bhuta laid the foundation for several groups of companies. Continuing the legacy of Shri Nandlal Mulji Bhuta, his sons Mr. Uttam N. Bhuta and Mr. Hemendra N. Bh
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1202.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹530.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 18.68 and 3.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹660.05 and ₹1375 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.56%, 3 Years at 31.93%, 1 Year at 85.41%, 6 Month at 45.96%, 3 Month at 31.40% and 1 Month at 4.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.