Summary

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, incorporated in 1985, was formed a venture to diversify into the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, by Bhuta family. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of speciality and high quality pharmaceutical formulations and healthcare products.Presently, the Company manufactures and markets pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally across 13 countries. It has more than 1,000 stockists and their reach extends to 400,000+ pharmacies across the globe. The organisation caters to government, semi-government institutions, missionary hospitals, public sector enterprises, etc. Apart from this. the Company operate manufacturing plant at Sihor-Gujarat, approved as per W.H.O (World Health Organisation) guidelines with current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements. In addition, it has a Research & Development unit duly approved by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. Hence, the Company has strong manufacturing facilities to cater to domestic and international market.The purpose of the Company is to serve those in need of quality healthcare by bringing revolutionary, life-changing therapeutic solutions that are accessible to all. Way back in the 20th century, a visionary in the field of healthcare and philanthropic work - Shri Nandlal Mulji Bhuta laid the foundation for several groups of companies. Continuing the legacy of Shri Nandlal Mulji Bhuta, his sons Mr. Uttam N. Bhuta and Mr. Hemendra N. Bh

Read More