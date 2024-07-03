iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Company Summary

1,194.4
(0.98%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:32:00 AM

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, incorporated in 1985, was formed a venture to diversify into the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, by Bhuta family. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of speciality and high quality pharmaceutical formulations and healthcare products.Presently, the Company manufactures and markets pharmaceutical formulations in India and internationally across 13 countries. It has more than 1,000 stockists and their reach extends to 400,000+ pharmacies across the globe. The organisation caters to government, semi-government institutions, missionary hospitals, public sector enterprises, etc. Apart from this. the Company operate manufacturing plant at Sihor-Gujarat, approved as per W.H.O (World Health Organisation) guidelines with current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements. In addition, it has a Research & Development unit duly approved by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. Hence, the Company has strong manufacturing facilities to cater to domestic and international market.The purpose of the Company is to serve those in need of quality healthcare by bringing revolutionary, life-changing therapeutic solutions that are accessible to all. Way back in the 20th century, a visionary in the field of healthcare and philanthropic work - Shri Nandlal Mulji Bhuta laid the foundation for several groups of companies. Continuing the legacy of Shri Nandlal Mulji Bhuta, his sons Mr. Uttam N. Bhuta and Mr. Hemendra N. Bhuta founded the Company.In 2021-22, the Company launched a new OTC division ~ Jenburkt Wellness towards better physical and mental health. The first brand launched was Zixa Strong, natural, pain relief product. Further, it launched Nervijen D3 tablets in 2022-23.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.