Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results JENBURKT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today on 05-11-2024, inter-alia to approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter and half year Ended On 30Th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

JENBURKT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

JENBURKT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 28th May, 2024 Intimation of Change in Directors on the Board of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you about the Changes in Senior Management personnel of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024