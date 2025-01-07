Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
123.98
109.29
118.89
114.67
yoy growth (%)
13.43
-8.07
3.67
11
Raw materials
-31.43
-30.09
-33.06
-33.99
As % of sales
25.35
27.53
27.81
29.64
Employee costs
-36.49
-32.37
-36.51
-27.69
As % of sales
29.43
29.62
30.7
24.14
Other costs
-28.79
-26.97
-29.56
-29.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.22
24.68
24.87
25.46
Operating profit
27.25
19.84
19.74
23.78
OPM
21.98
18.15
16.6
20.74
Depreciation
-1.89
-2.03
-2.29
-1.5
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.47
-0.52
-0.41
Other income
4.94
4.3
4.21
3.39
Profit before tax
29.87
21.64
21.13
25.26
Taxes
-7.57
-5.13
-6.26
-8.05
Tax rate
-25.35
-23.74
-29.65
-31.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.29
16.5
14.86
17.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
22.29
16.5
14.86
17.21
yoy growth (%)
35.11
10.98
-13.61
27.42
NPM
17.98
15.09
12.5
15
