iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,253.9
(4.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

123.98

109.29

118.89

114.67

yoy growth (%)

13.43

-8.07

3.67

11

Raw materials

-31.43

-30.09

-33.06

-33.99

As % of sales

25.35

27.53

27.81

29.64

Employee costs

-36.49

-32.37

-36.51

-27.69

As % of sales

29.43

29.62

30.7

24.14

Other costs

-28.79

-26.97

-29.56

-29.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.22

24.68

24.87

25.46

Operating profit

27.25

19.84

19.74

23.78

OPM

21.98

18.15

16.6

20.74

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.03

-2.29

-1.5

Interest expense

-0.43

-0.47

-0.52

-0.41

Other income

4.94

4.3

4.21

3.39

Profit before tax

29.87

21.64

21.13

25.26

Taxes

-7.57

-5.13

-6.26

-8.05

Tax rate

-25.35

-23.74

-29.65

-31.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.29

16.5

14.86

17.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

22.29

16.5

14.86

17.21

yoy growth (%)

35.11

10.98

-13.61

27.42

NPM

17.98

15.09

12.5

15

Jenburkt Pharma : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.