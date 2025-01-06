iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,202.45
(-6.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Jenburkt Pharma FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.87

21.64

21.13

25.26

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.03

-2.29

-1.5

Tax paid

-7.57

-5.13

-6.26

-8.05

Working capital

-4.98

-5.73

22.53

-2.1

Other operating items

Operating

15.41

8.73

35.1

13.61

Capital expenditure

1.5

0.66

5.62

0.24

Free cash flow

16.91

9.39

40.72

13.85

Equity raised

184.37

152.78

117.21

93.31

Investing

1.21

2.68

-1.35

3.48

Financing

4.4

8.51

3.21

6.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.13

Net in cash

206.9

173.37

159.79

120.92

Jenburkt Pharma : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.