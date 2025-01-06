Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.87
21.64
21.13
25.26
Depreciation
-1.89
-2.03
-2.29
-1.5
Tax paid
-7.57
-5.13
-6.26
-8.05
Working capital
-4.98
-5.73
22.53
-2.1
Other operating items
Operating
15.41
8.73
35.1
13.61
Capital expenditure
1.5
0.66
5.62
0.24
Free cash flow
16.91
9.39
40.72
13.85
Equity raised
184.37
152.78
117.21
93.31
Investing
1.21
2.68
-1.35
3.48
Financing
4.4
8.51
3.21
6.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.13
Net in cash
206.9
173.37
159.79
120.92
