Jet Infraventure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38
(1.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jet Infraventure Ltd

Jet Infraventure FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.39

-0.43

0.17

0.21

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0.03

-0.05

-0.08

Working capital

-0.21

-0.67

-1.19

-0.35

Other operating items

Operating

-0.61

-1.09

-1.08

-0.23

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0

0.02

Free cash flow

-0.61

-1.08

-1.08

-0.21

Equity raised

7.59

10.43

10.12

9.86

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.26

0.81

-0.4

1.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.24

10.16

8.63

11.09

