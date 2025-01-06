Jet Infraventure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.39
-0.43
0.17
0.21
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0.03
-0.05
-0.08
Working capital
-0.21
-0.67
-1.19
-0.35
Other operating items
Operating
-0.61
-1.09
-1.08
-0.23
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0
0.02
Free cash flow
-0.61
-1.08
-1.08
-0.21
Equity raised
7.59
10.43
10.12
9.86
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.26
0.81
-0.4
1.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.24
10.16
8.63
11.09
